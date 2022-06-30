TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says son was dealing pot when he was fatally shot

Beloved TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, known as “Mama Tot," shared an update with her followers on Tuesday after authorities said her son was dealing marijuana when he was fatally shot the day before his 19th birthday.

Randon Lee, 18, was gunned down last Friday at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, Prichard Police Department said.

Nichols said she and her family "found out a lot of stuff" they didn't know before Lee's death.

“When your children live out on their own and pay their own bills and they have a good job, it just don’t cross your mind that they would be doing anything to get themselves into trouble,” Nichols told her 7.6 million followers in a video posted Tuesday on her account, @shoelover99.

“But we’ve been told that the detectives think that marijuana was being dealt. My son was meeting there, and either they tried to rob him or they did rob him, but he was shot.”

Nichols, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is known for her charming personality and Southern accent who spreads positivity and joy. In an emotional video posted on Saturday, Nichols pleaded to her followers for help in finding the suspect over the weekend.

“Multiple suspects” have been identified, but no arrests have been made, Detective Jason Hadaway said during a Monday news conference. Prichard Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment on Thursday.

Lee and the suspect pulled up to the same gas station in separate vehicles, Hadaway said.

"The suspect in the black vehicle got inside the victim’s vehicle," Hadaway said. "We know that there was one shot. The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle with a hand gun and got back in his vehicle and took off."

Lee, who was injured, drove across the street to another gas station where he died, according to Hadaway.

In her video earlier this week, Nichols explained that her son "had a lot of trouble" after his dad died.

"We just had no idea," she continued. "He comes from good people, and he comes from a good family and a good home, but sometimes that just don't matter. Sometimes that just don't matter."

What does matter is that "nobody [had] the right to shoot my son," she added.