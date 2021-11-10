Tom Hanks names his top 3 favorite films he has ever made

Tom Hanks ranked his top three films over the course of his nearly 40-year career in Hollywood.

In an interview on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the prolific actor revealed Tuesday that his favorites were “Cloud Atlas,” “A League of Their Own" and "Cast Away."

The "Forrest Gump" actor said his rankings were based on "the personal experience" he had while making the movies.

For "Cloud Atlas," Hanks explained it was "the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history."

"But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw," he said.

With "A League of Their Own," the actor said he was given the opportunity to play baseball for an entire summer.

And finally, for his Oscar-nominated role as a stranded man desperately trying to escape an uninhabited island, Hanks explained "Cast Away" was filled with "bold adventures."

“We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. We were out in Fiji and my whole family was with me,” he said. “Nothing but adventures every single day.”

Hanks, 65, is one of the most popular Hollywood stars alive and has won two Oscars and seven Primetime Emmy Awards throughout his entire career.

Among his most notable works include his role as a gay lawyer with AIDS in "Philadelphia," a charming leading man in "Big" and a U.S. Army captain in "Saving Private Ryan." He is also the voice behind Sheriff Woody, an anthropomorphic cowboy in the “Toy Story” movie franchise.