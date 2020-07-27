Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson officially become citizens of Greece

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially citizens of Greece, according to the country's prime minister.

"@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!" Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in an Instagram post Sunday, alongside a picture of him and his wife, Mareva Grabowski, standing with Hanks and Wilson. Hanks and Wilson are seen holding Greek passports.

Hanks joined the Greek Orthodox Church upon marrying Wilson, who has Greek ancestry, in 1988. The couple owns property on the island of Antiparos and have produced a handful of films about Greek communities, including "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Mamma Mia!" and both of the film's sequels.

"Greece is a haven," Hanks told reporters at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, per CNN. "I've been around the world, I've been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it’s good for the soul, it’s a healing place."

Representatives for Wilson and Hanks did not immediately responds to NBC News' requests for comment, however, Hanks announced on social media in January that he was "starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece!" after Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order allowing him to claim Greek citizenship.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

According to Greek law, honorary naturalization is bestowed upon a "foreign national who has offered special services to Greece or if his or her naturalization may serve the country's interest."

Earlier this year, Hanks and Wilson recovered from the coronavirus in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The couple were the first major celebrities to publicly share their coronavirus diagnoses.