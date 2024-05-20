Tom Hanks asks his son Chet to explain the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Even "America's dad" wants to know about the rap beef that everyone's been talking about.

Chet Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks, posted screenshots to his Instagram Story on Monday that appear to show texts from his father asking about the recent feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The two rappers were embroiled in a weekslong battle that saw each of them releasing various diss tracks, or songs used to throw jabs at a fellow artist. The feud has resulted in a total of eight songs being released between the two rappers, starting with Lamar's guest feature on rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin's song "Like That."

In response to his dad's question, Chet Hanks sent a lengthy text summarizing the feud itself, listing some of the songs that the artists released and the various accusations made by the rappers in their respective tracks.

The "Forrest Gump" star, who addressed his son as "Big Main" in the texts, responded with: “Holy cow!”

“These are fighting words,” the text continued. “People are taking sides?? Who’s winning??”

In his text, the younger Hanks deemed Lamar the winner of the battle. He jokingly called his dad out about whether he'd actually read the explanation.

"Did you not just read what I said," Chet Hanks messaged back, alongside three laughing emojis.

Screenshots of their exchange circulated Monday on X, where many people were enthused by Tom Hanks' attempt to learn from his son. Some said the Oscar-winning actor's response seemed like the "most Tom Hanks response." Tom Hanks' name began trending on X by early Monday afternoon.

Representatives for Tom Hanks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chet Hanks, who is a musician and actor, has posted about his dad and mom, Rita Hanks, before.

He has said in the past that while he was “very blessed” growing up, it was also a “double-edged sword.”

The 33-year-old also has been the subject of scrutiny online. Though his parents were among the first people whose Covid-19 cases captured the attention of the American public, Chet Hanks described the virus as a "flu" in a rant on his social media feeds in 2021.

In 2022, he was grilled by the comedian Ziwe on her former Showtime late-night variety show about his frequent use of the Jamaican Patois accent.

He recently made a rare red carpet appearance with his parents at the “Masters of the Air” premiere in January.