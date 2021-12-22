Tom Holland kept his promise to the boy who saved his sister from brutal dog attack

Tom Holland kept his promise to a boy who saved his sister from a brutal dog attack last year.

In July 2020, Bridger Walker stepped in front of his sister when a German Shepherd mix lunged at them at a friend's house in Wyoming. Walker, then 6 years old, underwent a nearly two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, his parents said.

Bridger drew praise from celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans and Holland.

After the incident, Holland said that Bridger had an invite to visit the set of "Spider-man: No Way Home."

"Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man?" Robert Walker, Bridger's dad, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "He delivered!”

"When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the 'curtain was pulled back' that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true!"

Walker said that the entire cast and crew of the new "Spider-man" movie made his kids "feel like stars."

"They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes — that’s what they truly are," he wrote.

In another Instagram post on Saturday, Walker uploaded a video of Bridger participating in a stunt with Holland, who came dressed in his full Spider-man mask and costume.

In his Friday post, Walker said the latest "Spider-man" installment "will go down as one of the best ever."

"I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people," he wrote. "Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to 'web-swing' with his hero."

"Thank you again to everyone who played some role in Bridger’s special day 'hanging' with Spider-Man."

"Spider-man: No Way Home," which was released on Dec. 17, became the second-best opening of all time after earning $260 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates.