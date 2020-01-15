Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder fires sister over Nikkie Tutorials comment

The co-founder of the cosmetics company Too Faced said he fired his sister over comments she made attacking YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager after the social media influencer came out as transgender.
In a video on Monday, de Jager, better known as Nikkie Tutorials, revealed that she is a transgender woman. The 25-year-old makeup artist said she had always planned to tell her fans one day but was forced to open up sooner than she wanted to because someone threatened to out her to the media.
Shortly after the influencer's video was posted, Too Face co-founder Jerrod Blandino's sister, who goes by Dani California on Instagram, allegedly changed her bio to: "Transgender, huh? That's not the only thing she's been LYING about."
The comment sparked a wave of backlash on Twitter, with many people labeling the remark as transphobic.
Dani California later changed her Instagram bio to: "Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!"
In a lengthy statement on Too Faced Cosmetics' Twitter page Tuesday night, Blandino praised de Jager for "sharing her beautiful truth" and condemned his sister's comments.
"I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form," he said. "I have always stood for love, equality and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused."
The statement continued: "Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced."
Blandino went on to say that he was proud of de Jager. "I am sending all my love to her," he said.
De Jager did not publicly respond to Dani California's comment. Estée Lauder, the parent company of Too Faced, did not immediately return a request for comment.
De Jager posted her first makeup tutorial video 11 years ago and used her fame to launch several products, including collaborations with Too Faced. The YouTuber and cosmetics company have at times had a contentious relationship.
In October, she called out the company in a tweet and accused them of changing her makeup palette without her knowledge, leading to negative reviews.
On Monday, De Jager told her more than 12 million YouTube followers that she felt like a girl from as early as she can remember and started transitioning at a young age. She fully transitioned by the age of 19, she said in the video.
"I transitioned while on YouTube," she said. "And saying that right now seems so crazy to me, because I have literally grown up and transformed into me in front of all of you."
In a tweet on Wednesday, she thanked her fans for their support, writing: "I’ll never be able to put into words what these last few days have been like. thank you for accepting me and teaching me that on the other side of fear lies freedom. I love you so unconditionally, always."