'Topanga' trends on Twitter after 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel appears in teaser for Jack Harlow music video

The name of "Boy Meets World" character Topanga trended on Twitter on Monday after Danielle Fishel appeared in a teaser for rapper Jack Harlow's upcoming music video.

Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on the "Boy Meets World" series from 1993 to 2000, when the show ended. She later reprised her role in 2014 for spin-off series "Girl Meets World," which ended in 2017.

On Monday afternoon, Harlow tweeted a teaser for his upcoming music video "Come Home The Kids Miss You," which shows a street lined with homes and cars before zooming in on an SUV.

Fishel sits behind the wheel in the promo. Although she doesn't speak, she looks as if she might burst into tears while two children dressed in costumes roughhouse in the back seat.

By 6 p.m. ET, the video had been viewed more than 400,000 times.

Fishel also shared the teaser on her Instagram page, writing “Somewhere between @urbanwyatt, @druski2funny, and @champagnepapi I have entered the Jack Harlow Universe. This Friday — Come Home The Kids Miss You. #chtkmy #jhu #thisfriday.”

"Coolest mom I know!" commented fellow Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano.

Many online who shared the video or tweeted reactions to it expressed excited over seeing Fishel.

"Am I bugging or is that topanga?" one person tweeted with the heart-eyes emoji.

Some questioned who hurt Topanga, and who needed to learn a lesson because of it.

"Topanga is crying??? What?? Somebody needs to get punched asap!!!" another person wrote, including the hashtag "#childhoodcrush."

Others joked about how they could help the beloved childhood star.

"one [retweet] = one prayer 4 topanga," another person wrote.