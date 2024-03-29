Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott

LOS ANGELES — Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, more than nine months after he announced their split with a swiftly deleted Instagram post.

Spelling cites “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce in her petition, filed March 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is seeking physical custody of their five children and joint legal custody with McDermott. She is also seeking spousal support, according to court documents.

The couple’s date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023 — the same day McDermott posted to Instagram announcing that he and Spelling were ending their marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

McDermott deleted the post less than 24 hours later.

Spelling and McDermott, also an actor, married in May 2006. They share five children — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.