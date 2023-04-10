Tory Lanez awaits sentencing in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES — A judge is expected to sentence Tory Lanez on Monday for shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a case that has been closely watched by fans of both musicians for nearly three years.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if given the maximum sentence on each charge, served consecutively. He could also be deported to Canada following time served.

The sentencing, which was originally scheduled for January, has been rescheduled twice and Lanez has hired new attorneys since his conviction in December. The judge is first expected to hear an appeal request from Lanez's attorneys Monday.

The case stems from an altercation between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in July 2020, as they were leaving a party in Hollywood Hills.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a fight taking place in an SUV.

Weeks after the incident, Megan Thee Stallion stated on her Instagram that she had been shot and eventually identified Lanez as the shooter.

She testified under oath that Lanez had shot her in the foot, though initially she told police officers she had cut herself on broken glass.

“I couldn’t walk for a while,” she testified. “I still have nerve damage. I can’t really feel the side of my left foot. The back of my feet are always sore, but I just push through it.”

Lanez, who pleaded not guilty, declined to testify in his own defense. He did, however, dedicate an entire album to rebutting Megan Thee Stallion’s version of events.

A jury convicted him in December of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez’s legal team has filed an appeal for a new trial, alleging that prejudicial evidence was erroneously entered into evidence, according to a copy of the motion obtained by NBC News.

Concerns with forensic testing, the late inclusion of Instagram posts, and prejudicial photos of Lanez's gun tattoo were among the appeal issued forth by Lanez’s new attorney, Matthew Barhoma.

The motion also alleges that the prosecution interfered with Lanez’s right to counsel with a line of questioning to a key witness, Kelsey Harris, regarding accusations that Lanez tried to bribe Harris. In September 2022, Harris had a lengthy interview with investigators, but backtracked parts of her testimony during trial, citing anxiety and postpartum depression, for her inconsistency.

Even though prosecutors accepted that Lanez's former attorney, Shawn Holley, was not involved with the alleged bribery attempt at the time of Harris' interview, the state “opted to wait until mid-trial to raise the exact same allegations against counsel,” the motion said.

Holley withdrew from Lanez’s legal team as a result, according to the motion.

Barhoma did not respond to requests for comment.

The prosecutor's office filed a response to the appeal on Thursday, saying the motion lacked substance and the guilty verdict should stand. It also included a memo from Holley to the court dated Jan. 10, in which she explained she had to leave the trial due to an out-of-state arbitration.

"The evidence presented at trial was properly admitted, and the defendant's claims of errors and violations of his constitutional rights are without merit," the prosecution's filing said. "The verdict reached by the jury was based on credible evidence and was supported by the law."

Similar to other celebrity trials, the shooting case was the subject of significant social media commentary and speculation. Fans of Megan Thee Stallion called out that many people defending Lanez perpetuated “misogynoir,” or the specific misogyny against Black women where sexism and racism intersect.

Lanez’s legal defense also relied on the concept, alleging that he was falsely accused by Megan Thee Stallion because of jealousy. His attorney alleged that she and Harris, who was also in the car the night of the shooting, had gotten into an argument over him and other men.

Popular bloggers and entertainment sites have also fueled misinformation about the case, experts told NBC News.

In September, Megan Thee Stallion condemned the commentary that appeared on blogs and Twitter, writing, “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Alicia Victoria Lozano and Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles, and Doha Madani from New York.