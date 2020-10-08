Tory Lanez, rapper who Megan Thee Stallion says shot her, charged with firearm assault

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with allegedly “assaulting a female friend” Thursday following accusations from Megan Thee Stallion that he shot her earlier this year.

Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. The charges stem from an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, a statement from the DA's office said.

The statement from the district attorney's office does not name the female victim. But charging documents for Lanez from Thursday, seen by NBC News, identify her as “Megan P.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, told fans on Instagram in July that she was shot in a "crime that was ... done with the intention to physically harm me.” The rapper said that she underwent surgery to remove the bullet and was “incredibly grateful to be alive.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2020 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images file

Police say they arrived at the scene of a Hollywood Hills residence early Sunday, July 12, where gunshots were heard before an SUV left the scene. Pete’s foot was seemingly cut by broken glass in the SUV when officers located the vehicle, where a gun was also found.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News in July that Lanez was arrested on a charge of having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, but did not have information on Pete’s claims of having been shot.

Pete, 25, later publicly accused Lanez of being the one who shot her in in an Instagram Live video in August. "Yes ... Tory shot me," she said. "It's not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak."

The statement from the DA on Thursday said Lanez and the victim "got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and (Lanez) is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

Representatives for Pete did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

No new booking information is available for Lanez through the Los Angeles County inmate records and it does not appear that he has been arrested for the new charges Thursday. A representative for the Canadian-born rapper did immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.