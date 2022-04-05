Tory Lanez violated restraining orders for Megan Thee Stallion, prosecutors say

A judge ordered rapper Tory Lanez be remanded into custody Tuesday after prosecutors said he violated a restraining order obtained by his former girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a pretrial hearing that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, violated two different types of orders filed in his case. One is a "discovery protective order" and another temporary criminal restraining order.

Lanez violated the orders against him by addressing his ex-girlfriend directly on social media and by discussing DNA evidence, prosecutors told the judge.

He was remanded on a $350,000 bail.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, told NBC News that the district attorney's office asked for his bail to be revoked entirely, or increased to increased to $5 million.

"We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests," Holley said.

Lanez is facing trial scheduled in September for one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, during a 2020 dispute.

He was charged in October 2020 and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Holley said in court Tuesday that there were four different DNA contributors on the handgun, making results inconclusive for Lanez. Additionally, Lanez's DNA was not found at all on the gun's magazine, which holds the firearm's bullets, his attorney told the judge.

Lanez's bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000 last year after the court found Lanez violated an order to remain 100 yards away from Pete when they each performed at the same concert, according to Billboard.

Pete said in July 2020 that she had been shot in the foot and required surgery to remove the bullet. Initial reports at the time said that she had been cut by glass at a party, but Pete disputed headlines and told Instagram followers that she was victim of a crime.

She later accused Lanez of being the one to shoot her on her social media.

The county prosecutors said at the time Lanez was being charged that the two "got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and (Lanez) is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."