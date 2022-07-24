Trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' released at San Diego Comic Con

The trailer for Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther" dropped at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, with some on social media speculating the film will be one of the franchises most emotional.

Entitled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the trailer reveals the return of characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Nakia (Lupia Nyong’o).

The trailer, set to a remixed version of the Wailer's "No Woman, No Cry," teases the new addition of old Marvel characters, like Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta).

After the film's star Chadwick Boseman died following a private battle with colon cancer in 2020, the trailer shows the film will continue to honor King T’Challa's memory with imagery of the actor.

The trailer acknowledges the passing of Wakanda's king while looking toward the birth of new life and a new chapter for the Marvel universe's most advanced nation.

Ryan Coogler returned to direct the "Black Panther" sequel, which also suffered its own setbacks.

Wright was injured on set during a stunt involving a rig, according to the Hollywood Reporter, causing production to temporarily shut down. The production resumed early this year, and the film is expected to release this November.

Coogler's first "Black Panther" grossed $1.3 billion and brought home three Oscars.

Marvel also announced the newest installment in the “Captain America" franchise, "Captain America: New World Order,” which is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024. It also plans to release “Thunderbolts,” on July 26, 2024.

Fans can expect a new "Fantastic Four" film in November of 2024 and two new entries in the "Avengers" franchise, which are “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

"Kang" is slated for May 2025 and "Secret Wars" is slated for November 2025.