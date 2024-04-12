Travis Kelce graduates college with brother Jason

Travis Kelce finally received his college degree and it was in classic Travis Kelce fashion — while chugging a beer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star attended the University of Cincinnati for undergrad alongside his brother Jason Kelce, but the pair weren’t able to take part in graduation ceremonies, the Cincinnati Inquirer reported — until now.

The brothers hosted their “New Heights” podcast event at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday night, the Inquirer reported, while wearing cap and gowns, of course.

Travis Kelce finished his remaining credit hours to complete a interdisciplinary studies degree in 2022, and Jason Kelce received his degree in marketing but didn’t attend commencement, the Inquirer reported.

University of Cincinnati President Dr. Neville Pinto also wore graduation regalia to deliver the diplomas to the two brothers, and the duo’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, also joined them on stage.

New Heights also shared a sweet photo of Donna Kelce celebrating the occasion, posing with balloons prior to the start of the festivities.

The Bearcats posted photos from the event on Instagram, captioning the pics: “A surprise commencement we’ll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up their diplomas!”

Jason Kelce attended the University of Cincinnati from 2006-2010, while his younger brother attended from 2008-2012, and the pair played football alongside each other for their overlapping years, according to the school.

Travis Kelce hugged Pinto before he started chugging his beer, which isn’t a new ploy from the brothers — both Travis and Jason Kelce were spotted downing beer at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in March, too.

Now that they’ve picked up their diplomas, Travis Kelce can enjoy the off-season before he packs up to attend the European leg of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” and Jason Kelce can continue to live life in retirement after he announced his departure from the NFL last month.