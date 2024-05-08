Travis Kelce lands role in Ryan Murphy horror series 'Grotesquerie' for acting debut

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, 34, is making his way from the football field to the small screen for his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's FX horror drama "Grotesquerie."

Kelce's soon-to-be co-star Niecy Nash, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday to break the news, captioning the post, "This is what happens when WINNERS link up!!"

"Guys, guess who I'm working with on 'Grotesquerie?'" Nash teased fans in the video, before revealing a beaming Kelce who acknowledged his entry into "new territory."

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end reposted the video to his own Instagram, tagging Nash with the caption: "Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!"

Fans on Instagram were swift to react:

"Yessssss! YOU are amazing & Travis is too funny. Can’t wait to see this collab!" one user wrote.

"Let's go!!!! Can't wait to watch," another exclaimed.

Kelce is set to star opposite of names like Nash, Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Manville in the upcoming drama horror series set to premier in the fall — coinciding with Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.