Travis Kelce reacts to fans joking he pushed Taylor Swift’s security guard aside

Travis Kelce is clearing the air about whether he got a little too handsy with security while out with rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift last weekend in New York City.

Video captured the Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end nudging a security guard so he could open a car door to let Swift step out at the “Saturday Night Live” after-party. Kelce made a cameo on the show, while Swift was on hand to introduce musical guest Ice Spice.

During Wednesday's episode of the “New Heights” podcast, he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl champ was asked if he got any “pushback” from the security team standing by.

“I didn’t push him,” Travis Kelce said. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

“That sounds like a way that somebody who pushed somebody would describe pushing them,” Jason Kelce replied.

“You’re ridiculous,” Travis Kelce fired back.

“‘I didn’t push them. I just put my hand on them and moved them,’” Jason Kelce said, poking fun at the situation.

“’Good sir, can you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. I’m right behind you. I don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away, and if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming,’” Travis Kelce continued in a joking tone.

He then said security didn’t talk to him about what happened while complimenting the work they do.

“No, I didn’t one time get security to say anything about it,” he said. “I’ll tell you what — they’re great. They’re great. They’re good people.”

Jason Kelce then asked if his brother feels like he’s a security guard when he’s with Swift.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m like protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess,” he said.

Travis Kelce, who has previously hosted “Saturday Night Live,” also said it was thrilling to be back on the show, noting he and Swift went to support Ice Spice, who is friends with the pop star. Earlier this year, Ice Spice collaborated with Swift on a remix of “Karma.” Travis Kelce also said he wanted to meet host and former cast member Pete Davidson.

“I’ll tell you what, man. It was electric to be back in that place,” he said. “There is just something about being in that room and being their first episode this season. I had such a frickin’ blast, man.”