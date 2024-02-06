Travis Kelce offers an early review of Taylor Swift's new 'Tortured Poets Department' album

Travis Kelce is focused on the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean the questions about girlfriend Taylor Swift have quit coming his direction.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in Las Vegas for Sunday's big game, and during Monday's media blitz, he offered a few Taylor tidbits, sharing his thoughts on her upcoming "The Tortured Poets Department" album, which is set to be released in April.

“I have heard some of it, yes. It is unbelievable,” Kelce said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Kelce said he was able to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards from his phone after landing in Las Vegas with his team, just in time to catch Swift make history by winning a fourth album of the year award.

"She's unbelievable. She's rewriting the history books herself," Kelce told reporters. "I told her I would have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Kelce said that all the fanfare and attention on their relationship has been a learning experience.

"I'm learning throughout this all," Kelce told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "I'm just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising, trying to figure this thing out on the run."

"Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it's been fun to gather the Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world," Kelce added.

The couple has been the talk of the NFL this season, and even league Commissioner Roger Goodell is joining in the conversation, calling the "Taylor Swift effect" a "positive" for football.

"I think it's great to have her part of it," Goodell said. "It creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why she is going to this game."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on Oct. 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images file

So, will she be at the big game Sunday? The 14-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform her Eras Tour in Japan the day before.

But thanks to the time difference — Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas — Swift could make it in time for kickoff.

The Embassy of Japan commented on the tight travel window, writing on Instagram, "If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.