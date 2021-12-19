Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital and orthopedic surgeon for negligence and failures

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has sued the New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery, claiming orthopedic surgeon Riley Williams III botched an undisclosed surgery last year.

The suit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, where the hospital is located, and states that it is in regards to care Noah received at various times during "Aug. 25, 2020 through approximately Dec. 17, 2020."

In the suit, Noah alleges that Dr. Williams cared "for various medical conditions and other related treatment, including surgery which was performed on November 23, 2020," court documents show.

Noah alleges in the suit that all care he was given at the Hospital for Special Surgery "was performed and rendered in a negligent and careless manner, and constituted professional negligence," according to court documents.

In a statement, the Hospital for Special Surgery said the allegations in the suit are "meritless."

The statement reads the hospital sent "Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless."

HIPAA laws prohibit the hospital from addressing specific accusations publicly or aspects of a patient's care.

"HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally," the statement reads.

As a result of the alleged negligence, the document states, Noah "sustained permanent, severe and grievous injuries."

Noah "was rendered sick, sore lame and disabled; sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future," the court documents state.

The suit does not name a specific amount in damages of which Noah is seeking.

Dr. Williams' profile of the Hospital for Special Surgery's website states he specializes in "knee, shoulder and elbow surgery."

He is also the medical director and head team orthopedic surgeon for professional sports teams like the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

He is also a team physician for USA Basketball.