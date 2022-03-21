Trevor Noah urges people to ‘counsel’ not ‘cancel’ Ye following Grammys ban

Television host Trevor Noah pushed back at the penalties levied against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, last week following his concerning online behavior.

Instagram issued a temporary 24-hour ban on Ye's account Thursday over violations to its hate speech and harassment policy in response to Ye posting a photo of Noah and captioned it with racial slurs. Ye was seemingly upset over segment from “The Daily Show” in which Noah addressed Ye's public attacks on his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Ye's spokesperson then confirmed Saturday that he was barred from performing at this year's Grammys award show, which Noah is hosting.

Ye is currently nominated for five Grammys including best rap song for “Jail” and Album of the Year for “Donda,” which he named after his late mother. According to The Blast, which first reported the news, the decision was partially made due to some concern about the two men coming face-to-face.

But Noah on Sunday tweeted “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," seemingly in response to both bans.

A spokesperson for Noah did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

During the segment last week, Noah urged his fans to not seek entertainment in Ye's concerning posts regarding his ongoing divorce battle with West and his attacks on Davidson.

Concerns have erupted over Ye's behavior by onlookers and experts, who fear his public attacks are consistent with the warning signs of emotional abuse. Some also worried for Davidson's physical safety earlier this month when Ye released a claymation music video depicting Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.

Ye has defended the "Eazy" video as an expression of art in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Noah described Ye's posts as becoming more and more "belligerent" as time goes on during his segment last week.

"What's weird about the situation is, Kanye West has told us he struggles with his mental health ... but here's what's weird that Kanye doesn't understand: what we're seeing is, it's, it makes you uncomfortable man," Noah said.

He went on to say that Ye's harassment of West puts society in a "precarious" position as it continues to escalate in the public eye.

"It’s spun into a story that seems fully tabloid but I think deserves a little more awareness from the general public…I know everyone thinks it’s a big marketing stunt…” Noah said. “Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity, Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time.”

Ye's post calling Noah a racial slur has been removed from his account but screenshots have been captured by multiple news outlets.

A source close to Noah told E! News that Noah had not requested Ye be pulled over the post and was not offended by it. In fact Noah commented on the post at the time expressing compassion for Ye, according to the Los Angeles Times, which verified screenshots with Noah's team.

He wrote in the comment section that he cared that Ye appeared to be on a path "dangerously close to peril and pain.”

"I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids, then themselves," Noah wrote in the comment. "I never want to read that headline about you…If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it.”