Trey Songz accused of 'brutal rape' in new lawsuit

Warning: This story contains graphic language about sexual assault.

Singer Trey Songz was accused of anally raping a woman at a house party in California in 2016, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Los Angeles County Court.

The anonymous woman said that she had a consensual relationship with Songz and went to one of the singer's house parties on March 24, 2016, according to the lawsuit. At the party, the suit says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, allegedly invited her upstairs and repeatedly asked her if he could have anal sex with her — to which the woman claims she repeatedly told him no and to stop asking.

“After entering the bedroom, Trey Songz turned, almost immediately, into a savage rapist,” the suit says. “Trey Songz threw Plaintiff Jane Doe to the ground, ripped Plaintiff Jane Doe’s pants off, pinned Plaintiff Jane Doe down face first and forced Defendant Trey Songz’ penis into Plaintiff’s anus without Plaintiff Jane Doe’s consent."

The suit continued: "Plaintiff Jane Doe screamed in pain and begged Defendant Trey Songz to stop."

After the alleged incident, the lawsuit says the woman called an Uber and went to the Providence Joseph Medical Center Emergency Care Unit in Burbank, California, where she received a sexual assault exam.

The suit claims examiners found that she had suffered "severe anal tearing that could require surgery." NBC News was unable to confirm the details in this examination.

A representative for Songz, who faces two other separate assault cases, denied the allegations. Earlier Tuesday, the singer's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss a separate lawsuit involving Jauhara Jeffries, a woman who accused Songz of assaulting her at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2018.

In the filing, Songz accused Ariel Mitchell — who is one of the attorneys for Jeffries and the anonymous woman — of witness tampering by allegedly trying to pay an unnamed witness more than $100,000 to corroborate the claims of the alleged assault in 2018.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey," a representative for Songz said in a statement. "Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault."

The spokesperson continued: "The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

Mitchell said that victims were "coming forward every day."

"Just know you are not alone, and this behavior is unacceptable," she said in a statement, adding that she and George Vrabeck, another lawyer representing Jeffries and the anonymous woman, "will not be deterred by bullying or intimidation tactics and will continue our pursuit of Justice for sexual assault victims of Trey Songz."

Mitchell said the accusations in the filing against Jeffries' lawsuit were "defamatory" and "libelous."

"The allegation is without merit and is a desperate attempt to shift the narrative away from Trey Songz’s consistent pattern of predatory behavior. Trey Songz has a sordid history of attacking women, which now includes myself," Mitchell said.

"I look forward to seeking Justice for my clients, who have been assaulted by Trey Songz. The claim against me is without merit and without any evidence because it never occurred."

Representatives for Songz declined to comment on Mitchell's statement on Tuesday.

The R&B singer is also being investigated by authorities in connection with another allegation of sexual assault in Las Vegas, police said in November. A spokesperson for Songz previously declined to comment.