Twin wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella announce they're both pregnant

Former WWE wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella may not tag team in the ring anymore but the twin sisters are on another journey together — they're both pregnant with due dates a week and a half apart.
Brie, whose real name is Brianna Monique Danielson, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.
"We are shocked like all of you!" she posted, saying that she never thought she and her sister would be pregnant at the same time. "Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
Brie and Nikki, both 36, who star on E!'s "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas," wrestled under the name The Bella Twins before retiring from the WWE last year.
The sisters told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday that getting pregnant at the same time was not planned.
“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”
Nikki, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, said she found out she was expecting after Brie shared her pregnancy news.
“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test ... And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'" she explained. "When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”
Brie and Nikki have not revealed if they are expecting boys or girls but did say they are experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms.
“We have definitely felt better in our lives. It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we’ve been super nauseous," Brie told People.
Nikki added: “Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon. I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”
This will be the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got engaged in November following her public breakup with ex-fiancé and fellow wrestler John Cena in 2018.
Brie and her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan, are already parents to a 2-year-old girl.