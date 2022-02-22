'Twosday' marks date written exclusively with the number 2

It's not your normal Tuesday — it's a "Twosday."

That's because this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, numerically 2/22/22, is a palindrome date, which means it's the same forward and back.

Palindrome lovers enjoyed the unique date on social media, and even Google joined in on the celebration.

When googling "Twosday," the site wishes users a "Happy Twosday 2 you," with a shower of confetti and a bunch of number 2s.

The month of February has several palindrome dates: From 2/20/22 until the end of the month, each date is technically a palindrome. Earlier this month, some excitedly noted a similar date to Tuesday, which was Feb. 2, numerically written as 2/2/22.

Some also noted that the date was a palindrome in other countries when configured with the date before the month, written as "22/02/2022."

On Twitter, many celebrated the once-in-a-lifetime date with memes and excited recognitions.

One user posted an edited version of Taylor Swift's song "22" with the lyrics changed to, "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22/2/22"

Some noted that observers of Twosday could get extra 2-y at 2:22 a.m. and 2:22 p.m.