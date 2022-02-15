Tyrese Gibson's mother dies after battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia

Priscilla Murray Gibson, the mother of Tyrese Gibson, died on Monday after being hospitalized with Covid-19 and pneumonia last week, the actor said.

The "Fast & Furious" actor shared the news of her passing in a video on Instagram of him caressing his mother's hand in her hospital bed.

Tyrese Gibson and his mother, Priscilla Murray, at Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science in Watts, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2003. Maury Phillips Archive / WireImage

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother, this is the saddest moment of my life,” Gibson wrote in his post on Monday. “My sweet Valentine just passed away.”

He continued: “We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens."

Earlier this month, Gibson asked his followers to pray for his mother's recovery after sharing that she was placed into an induced coma.

"From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go," Gibson added. "Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother."