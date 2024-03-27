U.K. singer Duffy returns to social media 4 years after revealing kidnap and rape

Welsh singer Duffy broke her social media hiatus to share a motivational message to fans four years after revealing the horrific kidnap and rape that caused her to leave the spotlight.

The singer posted an inspirational video on Instagram on Monday.

“One day you’re going to see it, that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go," a voiceover said in the video.

"Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself. It was always about embracing the person you are becoming. One day you will understand, that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself."

Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, captioned the video: "A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy."

Fans flooded the comment section with love and support for the musician.

"We miss you Duffy and your beautiful voice," one fan wrote.

"We miss you, Duffy. And we love you. Hope you are doing okay. Remember people love you here," another commented.

Another told Duffy they think of her "EVERY day."

"You're so loved!" the fan wrote.

In 2020, Duffy told fans that she had been raped, drugged and held captive "over some days."

"Of course, I survived. The recovery took time," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post explaining her absence from the industry.

In February 2011 she announced that she was taking a break from music, following the release of her sophomore album “Endlessly.”

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine,” the singer said in the post.

In a written essay in 2020, Duffy wrote that she was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday and taken to a foreign country. She said she did not remember getting on an airplane and "came round in the back of a traveling vehicle."

"I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me," she wrote. "I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened."

Duffy described flying back home with her alleged abductor and said he "drugged me in my own home in the four weeks."

She eventually escaped but said she did not go to the police initially because she did not feel safe.

The 39-year-old singer rose to international fame in 2008 following the release of her song "Mercy," which was featured in the “Sex and the City” movie and the television show “Grey’s Anatomy." The following year, she won the Grammy for best pop vocal album.