Val Bisoglio, 'Sopranos' and 'Saturday Night Fever' actor, dies at 95

Val Bisoglio, the actor best known for his character roles in television and film for more than five decades, died last week, his wife said. He was 95.

The actor died in his home near Los Olivios, California, Bonnie Bisoglio said in a statement Monday. A cause of death was not immediately clear.

Val Bisoglio. Bonnie Bisoglio

“He was my darling man,” Bonnie Bisoglio told NBC News. “He was very special.”

Val Bisoglio, whose real name is Italo Valentino Bisoglio, was best known for his role as Frank Manero Sr., John Travolta's volatile father in the 1977 film, “Saturday Night Fever.”

Over the course of 50 years, he played character roles in more than 60 television shows and films, including "M.A.S.H," "Quincy, M.E." and "The Sopranos," according to his IMDb. He is also credited with starring in "Miami Vice" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Val Bisoglio was born in New York City on May 7, 1926. He was raised by his parents who were immigrants from towns near Monferrato, Alessandria, Italy.

Before appearing on screen, the actor was a stage performer in New York productions, including "Kiss Mama," "A View from the Bridge" and "Wait Until Dark." He also performed with New York City's Shakespeare in the Park with Arthur Penn.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bisoglio, and his sons Joseph Valentino Bisoglio, Sgt. Scott Chapman and Casey DeFranco.