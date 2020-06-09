Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Four cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" will not be returning to the show following an outcry over past racist incidents and tweets.

"Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Schroeder and Doute's firings, which were first reported by Variety, arrives a week after Faith Stowers, a former cast member on the reality show, revealed that the two women had called the police on her for crimes she didn't commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers said during an Instagram Live video on June 2. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

Schroeder had discussed the incident before, confirming that she had in fact called the police on Stowers on the "Bitch Bible" podcast in 2018.

"We are like, we just solved a f---ing a crime," Schroeder said. "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f---. It's really hard to get in touch with the police unless it's an emergency."

Doute had also attempted to implicate Stowers in a burglary by tweeting an article about the crime and suggesting Stowers had committed it.

“hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" tweeted Doute. "Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

The incident did not gain much notice, however, until Stowers gave her account last week. Stowers appeared on the fourth and sixth season of “Vanderpump Rules” and was the only black cast member during her time on the show.

Schroeder and Doute apologized to Stowers on Monday, the same day Variety reported that Schroeder had been dropped by her agency and publicist.

Bravo did not elaborate on why Boyens and Caprioni were leaving the show, but there was a previous outcry about tweets that resurfaced in which they used racial slurs. Boyens and Caprioni both apologized for their tweets.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level," Boyens said. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry."

"I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now," Caprioni said. "Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."

Reps for Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni were not immediately available for comment.

Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.