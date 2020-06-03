Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Riverdale" actress Vanessa Morgan announced she's "not being quiet anymore" when it comes to the dismal portrayal of black people in media.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media. Tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," tweeted Morgan on Sunday. "Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media."

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, joined "Riverdale" as a reoccurring character in the show's second season and was promoted to a series regular in season 3. She became the only black series regular when Ashleigh Murray left the show for "Katy Keane" after the third season.

Morgan also stated Tuesday that she gets paid less than her white co-stars and that she is "used as the token biracial bisexual."

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

After Morgan asked fans not to "attack" her fellow castmates, as they "don't call the shots," her co-star Lili Reinhart responded with, "We love you, V. And support you 10000%."

The CW did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Asha Bromfield, who previously portrayed Melody Jones on "Riverdale," echoed Morgan's frustration with black actors being relegated to limited roles.

"Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats," tweeted Bromfield. "We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan."

Morgan recently defended McCoy, who has been accused of being a diva on social media.

"You don't know what the f--- you're talking about and don't talk about my friend like that," wrote Morgan. "Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves. Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters."

According to a 2019 "Hollywood Diversity" report from University of California, Los Angeles, only 2 out of every 10 lead actors in broadcast scripted television series and only 9 percent of broadcast show creators during the 2016-2017 season were people of color.