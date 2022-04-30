Veteran TV actress Jossara Jinaro dies of cancer at age 48, her family said

Veteran actress Jossara Jinaro, known for her roles in TV shows like "ER" and "Passions," has died of cancer at age 48, her family said.

Her husband Matt Bogado confirmed Jinaro's death in a Facebook message posted to her professional page Thursday.

According to Bogado, his wife died on Wednesday after she "bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family."

"Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting," Bogado said. "She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever."

The Brazil-born actress started appearing in Hollywood television shows in 1998. Two year later, Jinaro landed her first recurring role on the Telemundo comedy "¡Viva Vegas!" as Virginia Bustos.

In 2004, she landed another recurring role in the CBS drama “Judging Amy” as actor Cheech Marin’s daughter. Jinaro then segued to NBC dramas “ER” and "Passions." Rae, her role on “Passions,” was nominated for a 2006 GLAAD award.

Jinaro joined the cast of the highly acclaimed Hulu Original show "East Los High" in 2013, about the difficult experiences of teenagers growing up in East Los Angeles.

Some of her film credits include Oliver Stone’s "World Trade Center," with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña, and Rob Zombie's "Devil’s Rejects," among a few others.

Jinaro is survived by her husband and two children.

"Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way," Bogado said, adding that details for a public memorial service in the Bay Area will be released soon.