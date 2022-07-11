Viral comedians land new Netflix series 'Chad & JT Go Deep'

Two viral comedians known for pranks peppered with the catchphrase "get stoked" are getting their own Netflix show.

Tom Allen and John Parr — who go by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr while in character for their pranks — first went viral in 2017 after posting a video of themselves at a San Clemente City Council meeting petitioning for a statue of late "Fast & Furious" franchise star Paul Walker.

The pair will now star in "Chad & JT Go Deep," Netflix announced Monday.

The series, which debuts on August 23, will feature the “stoke lords” as they “take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues,” according to the Netflix announcement. “But when one of their causes accidentally leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture.”

Since 2017, the duo have launched a podcast and continued filming their public displays of "activism."

They went viral again in 2020 after posting a video of themselves "Solving the Mask Shortage in Huntington Beach" in Southern California.

During the pandemic, hundreds of people in Huntington Beach flooded the streets to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive that beaches remain off-limits during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guys, we have a cure for the mask shortage,” the comedians say in the video, which shows them holding a sign that read “Free Masks” and trying to distribute face coverings to people opposed to masking up in Orange County.

The two have also appeared on Howard Stern’s show and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." They were featured on Variety's 10 Comics to Watch list in 2020.

Serving as producers on "Chad & JT Go Deep" are Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the comedy duo from "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" whose production company is also behind "The Eric Andre Show" and "Nathan For You."