Viral 'sea shanty' TikTok singer auditioned for 'American Idol'

Singer Luke Taylor's voice is instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent time on TikTok.

Taylor's strikingly deep voice and contribution to a rendition of "The Wellerman," a sea shanty in which Taylor sang the base for a viral video, has earned him more than 2.1 followers on TikTok.

On Sunday, Taylor, 20, appeared on “American Idol,” where he sang “Ring of Fire” for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. He also sang “Frosty The Snowman” after Bryan asked him for a rendition of the tune.

While on the show, Taylor explained that his deep voice developed around his junior year of high school.

“It was a very dramatic drop. I went from being four-foot-11 and singing alto to being six-foot-one and singing below bass,” he said on the show.

Ultimately, Perry voted not to have Taylor move on to the next round of the show.

Her reasoning? Taylor's voice could be too deep to be taken seriously.

It appeared Richie and Bryan didn't share Perry's concerns as the two voted for Taylor to move on to the next round, which gave him enough votes to progress on the show.