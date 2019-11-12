Watch Alex Trebek get emotional after contestant's sweet gesture

Alex Trebek became emotional after a fan wrote a sweet message to him in lieu of an answer on Monday night’s episode of "Jeopardy!".
During the “Final Jeopardy” question, contestant Dhruv Gaur, trailing his competitors by over $10,000, wrote “What is We <3 you, Alex!” instead of trying to answer the question posed.
“Dhruv, you’re smiling, I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with a right one?" Trebek said when it was time to read aloud Gaur’s answer.
After reading, “What is, We love you Alex?”, the 79-year old Jeopardy host became emotional, saying, “That’s very kind of you. Thank you.”
Appearing to hold back tears, Trebek then told Gaur that his answer cost him $1,995. “You’re left with five bucks,” he said.
Trebek, who has hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The beloved host was on stage in late July when the syndicated show began taping its fall season, and in August he announced that he had completed a round of chemotherapy.
In September, Trebek revealed he had to undergo chemotherapy again.
Trebek has said he plans to continue working as long as he can.