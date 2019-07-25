Breaking News Emails
Robert Mueller's almost seven-hour long testimony before Congress on Wednesday might not have made for the most fun viewing, but late night TV hosts seemed to enjoy it.
Mueller's statements on his ability to indict a sitting president provided good fodder for the comedians.
"Mueller said the reason he couldn't charge Trump with a crime is because he can't indict a sitting presidents," NBC's Jimmy Fallon said. "That's why for the last 12 hour Trump's been afraid to get up from the couch."
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah joked about that part of the testimony too.
"According to Mueller, a president can be charged with obstruction of justice once he leaves office," Noah said. "So you know what that means: Trump is never leaving office."
ABC's Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Mueller for accidentally calling Trump "Trimp" and CBS' Stephen Colbert mocked a correspondent at his own network who referred to Mueller as "Bobby Three-sticks," since the former special counsel's full name is Robert S. Mueller III.
