The Weeknd to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in 2021

Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd has been tapped as the Super Bowl 55 halftime performer, it was announced Thursday.

The National Football League and the 30-year-old artist announced the news on Twitter.

The Weeknd posted a photo of himself in front of a blue and black background that included the Pepsi halftime show logo, with the caption, "performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21."

The NFL tweeted the same image and said that the halftime show "is sure to be nothing short of transcendent."

"In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine," the NFL said in a press release, calling the singer "one of today's most compelling and significant artists of a generation."

The Weeknd said he was "honored" to be a part of the show.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement.

The halftime show is a joint event between the NFL, Pepsi and rapper Jay-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said the show will be an "extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer. "

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," the rapper said in a statement.

Super Bowl LV, the 55th NFL championship, will take place in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7 and will air on CBS. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined last year's halftime show.