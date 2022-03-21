‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler says she wasn’t invited to the Oscars

Rachel Zegler, who starred as Maria in last year’s “West Side Story” remake, said Sunday she was not invited to attend the Academy Awards.

The actor and singer, 20, said on her Instagram page that she wasn’t invited to the ceremony after a fan commented on one of her recent photos they couldn’t wait to see what she would “be wearing on Oscar night.”

“i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” Zegler replied in the comments.

“Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote later in the same comment thread after some people shared their surprise and disappointment. “I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

“I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess,” she continued. “Thanks for all the shock and outrage — i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Disney, which owns the company that distributed “West Side Story,” did not respond to a request for comment.

“West Side Story,” the Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the 1961 classic, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the remake.

Earlier this year, Zegler won a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy for her portrayal of Maria Vasquez.

Zegler is set to play Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake, and she mentioned that she is currently filming that project in a series of recent tweets.

“my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do,” she wrote. “we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…”

“…and awards shows alike,” she continued in another tweet. “let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

Zegler, who is Colombian-American, told "TODAY" last year that playing such a beloved Disney character is something she does not “take lightly.”

“It’s supposed to be that little girls, little boys, little folks are able to look at a screen and see someone that represents them in any way possible,” she said. “I’m so excited to take on that part and start working on it so that I can be the person that I wanted (to see) when I was young.”