A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant was not at a loss for words during Monday night's episode, when he shared in his introduction that he was "trapped in a loveless marriage."
During the episode of the long-running game show, contestant Blair Davis said he owns a small trucking business in San Diego.
Host Pat Sajak then asked Davis to talk about his family.
"I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim," Davis replied.
Sajak and the audience erupted in laughter.
“She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson,” Davis continued.
“Yay. No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody,” Sajak responded.
The host added: “I know you're being facetious — one would hope."
"Absolutely," Davis told him. "I love 'em like nobody's business."
On Tuesday, a clip of Davis' introduction was shared to the "Wheel of Fortune" Twitter account.
"We appreciate a stark sense of humor," the tweet said. "Last night's contestant Blair had us all laughing."
Sajak also inquired about Davis' long beard, which the San Diego resident said he keeps because of his grandson.
"I started growin' the beard a couple of years back," Davis said. "And every time I threaten to shave it off, he gives me a really hard time."
"Yeah, so it's going to stay apparently," Sajak said, to which Davis responded, "He's grown used to it."
The introduction appeared to amuse some social media users who credited him on Twitter for his blunt sense of humor.