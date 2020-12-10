Why Tiffany Haddish turned down hosting the Grammys pre-telecast

Tiffany Haddish was asked to host the Grammys pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, but the comedy superstar says she turned down the offer when the Recording Academy told her that she had to pay her own way.

Not only did they ask Haddish to host the three-hour livestreamed event without any compensation, but she tells Variety that they wouldn't cover hair, makeup or wardrobe for the three-hour event.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she said, adding, "I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful."

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this year for best comedy album for Netflix's "Black Mitzvah" following her first nom last year for spoken word for "The Last Black Unicorn." The 63rd Grammys will take place Jan. 31, 2021.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the Recording Academy noted that the Premiere Ceremony is not a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy — a not-for-profit organization — and that all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed gratis, including this year. The rep also noted that the situation would have no impact on any future nominations for Haddish.

"I was like, 'The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,'" Haddish said. "And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that's not okay."

About 70 awards are handed out during the pre-telecast. Last year, Imogen Heap hosted the pre-show, which was streamed on Grammys.com and CBS.com.

"This is something that needs to be addressed," Haddish said. "How many other people have they done that to? It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.