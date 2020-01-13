Will Smith shared an Instagram video during which he surprised a receptionist, who he met during one of his first interviews with the press 30 years ago, on her retirement day.
"Will Smith! Oh, my God!," Anita Scipio, the iHeartRadio receptionist, can be heard yelling upon seeing Smith, according to the video, which was posted Saturday.
"Will, I met you like 30 years ago," Scipio said as the two embraced. "You were just getting started and I met you then for the first time and now to have you back again, it's full-circle."
Smith called Scipio "mama," upon which the receptionist marveled, "Will Smith is calling me mama!"
"God, I love you, you're amazing!" she added. "You have made my day sweetheart. God bless you."
Smith instructed Scipio to have fun following her retirement and to "keep spreading that love and light wherever you go."
"My favorite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people like @anitascipio," Smith wrote on Instagram. "She said I made her day. Y’all... she made MINE. Enjoy yourself Mama."
Scipio also posted the video on Instagram and wrote that she was "stuntin' 4 da gram" with the Fresh Prince.
"Reunited & It Feels So Good!" she wrote.
This is not the only video of Smith's that's gone viral in recent days. Over the weekend, a video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, surfaced on Twitter during which the "Bad Boys for Life" star said you "can't achieve your way out of your childhood wounds or trauma." Instead Smith said he experienced healing once he began to focus on improving the lives of others.