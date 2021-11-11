Winter, the dolphin who starred in the "Dolphin Tale" films, is in critical condition, according to The Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

"Earlier this week we shared that initial tests indicated Winter the Dolphin was likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. Today, test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical," a press release from CMA stated.

In order to provide the best care for Winter, the aquarium announced it would close to the public on Friday and reopen on Saturday.

Winter, 16, who starred in the 2011 film "Dolphin Tale" and the 2014 film "Dolphin Tale 2" alongside Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman, made headlines when she was rescued in 2005.

Senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2011. Chris O'Meara / AP file

After being caught in a crab trap line, the dolphin lost her tail and was given a prosthetic to use instead.

"Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey," the press release stated.

CMA President Dr. James Powell told NBC News affiliate WFLA in Clearwater, Florida, that Winter's care had been ramped up after caretakers noticed she wasn't eating as much.

Despite their best efforts, Powell said that Winter's condition "hasn’t really been improving and perhaps even worsening.”

The aquarium said it has reached out to experts across the nation and is “exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life,” according to a Facebook post.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure she gets the correct treatment,” Dr. Powell said.