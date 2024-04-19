Woman who sent Harry Styles 8,000 cards in a month sentenced to 14 weeks in jail for stalking

LONDON — A 35-year-old woman who sent thousands of greeting cards to Harry Styles admitted to stalking the pop superstar and was sentenced to 14 weeks behind bars, officials said Friday.

Myra Carvalho mailed the 30-year-old singer 8,000 cards in a month before she was sentenced in Harrow Crown Court on Tuesday, Sky News, NBC News’ British partner, reported.

She pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress and was hit with a 10-year restraining order in which she’s barred from contacting Styles, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement to NBC News on Friday.

The court told Carvalho to stay away from northwest London where Styles lives or attending any event where the singer appears, including concerts, Sky News reported.

The defendant, who'd been staying at a youth hostel in Kensington and Chelsea in southwest London, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £134 (or about $167), according to Sky.

Back in 2019, Style testified against a stalker who had camped outside the singer's London home.

“Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home," Styles told the court.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was ordered to undergo rehabilitation and to stay at least 250 meters from Styles.

Patrick Smith reported from London and David K. Li from New York City.