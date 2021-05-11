Woman who says she dated Soulja Boy for years accuses him of sexual, physical abuse

A woman who said she dated rapper Soulja Boy for years alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he physically and sexually assaulted her.

The woman, who is identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, is at least the second woman this year to file a lawsuit accusing Soulja Boy of physical and sexual abuse.

The newest suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and seen by NBC News, says that while that woman and Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, began dating in 2007, they started dating more seriously in 2014.

In 2015, the woman was pregnant with Way's child when, according to the suit, he "became irate and violent" and punched her in the face, chest, and stomach, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman miscarried shortly after the attack, the suit said.

Representatives for Way, including an attorney, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The suit also alleged that Way threatened physical assault if the woman "refused his sexual demands."

And in 2016, Way "posted a video of himself holding a gun, threatening to take Plaintiff’s life," the suit said.

When the woman discovered Way's mistresses, he would react by "punching and kicking" her, the suit said. He would react the same way to "the most trivial offenses."

In one instance detailed by the suit, the woman told Way she was going to go out to pick up her daughter and spend time with her mother. He "grew upset that Plaintiff wanted to leave him" and hit the woman in her face and breasts until his two security guards stepped in to stop the assault.

Way and the woman broke up in 2019 when she "could no longer withstand Defendant’s constant abuse," the lawsuit said. When he tried to get back together, and she refused, he "tightly gripped Plaintiff’s neck and choked her while threatening her life."

“Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse,” her lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement. “Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive."

Rahmani is also representing a former personal assistant of Way's who sued him in January, alleging that he physically assaulted her on numerous occasions and raped her at least twice. That case is still pending.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations," Way told TMZ in January about the suit from the former assistant. "I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies."

Way previously served time in 2019 for violating probation stemming from weapons possession charges.

Last year, an ex-girlfriend sued Way alleging assault and battery and false imprisonment. The case is pending.

Soulja Boy rose to fame in 2007 when his debut single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) for help, or go to www.thehotline.org for more. Individual states often have their domestic violence hotlines as well.