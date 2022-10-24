Wynonna Judd says she’s ‘between hell and hallelujah’ as she grieves her mom’s death

Wynonna Judd says performing has helped her mourn the death of her mother, Naomi.

“I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah,” she told Hoda Kotb Monday on "TODAY."

“And these shows are healing me, one show at a time. And all my friends are coming and it’s like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end. I feel like I’m doing a victory lap and the fans are watching me and they’re for me because they grew up with me," she said.

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April. Wynonna has elected to perform solo on the mother-daughter tour and says it’s been gratifying to see all the people come out.

“I’ve been around that long and they’re bringing their next generation and sisters — I’m seeing up to four generations at the shows,” she said.

“It’s a crazy time, Hoda, because it’s not about show business. This is a celebration of life, as well as people going through their own stuff while listening to the songs of what they went through.”