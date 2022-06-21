‘X Factor’ alum Tom Mann says his fiancée died on their wedding day

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a tragedy when "The X Factor" star Tom Mann's fiancée died on their wedding day, he revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak," he wrote Monday.

"I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Mann, who competed on the U.K. version of the reality television show, and Dani Hampson, were set to marry on Saturday after delaying their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. They share an 8-month-old son together.

In an Instagram post at the time, Hampson said she could not wait to marry Mann.

"To think of what today should have been is strange, but we count ourselves incredibly fortunate that a wedding date is all we’ve lost," she wrote in a Sept. 25, 2020 post. "Everyone has a story from 2020 — I’m just grateful you’re so heavily featured in mine."

Mann said he was "completely broken" over Hampson's death, who he remembered as "the most incredible soul." A cause of death has not been revealed.

"We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time," he wrote. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Mann auditioned as a solo artist on the U.K. version of "The X Factor" in 2014 but was put into the group Stereo Kicks.