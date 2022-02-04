Ye, formerly Kanye West, is not happy that North is on TikTok. But Kim Kardashian says it brings their daughter 'happiness.'

Kim Kardashian criticized Ye, formerly Kanye West, on Friday for his "constant attacks" on social media and interviews after the rapper posted on Instagram that their daughter is on TikTok against his will.

On Friday, Ye posted a screenshot to his Instagram page of daughter North, from the TikTok account she has shared with Kardashian since November 2021..

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Ye wrote in the post.

In response, Kardashian shared a statement on her Instagram story blasting her ex for "attacking" her, adding that the supervised TikTok account brings North "happiness."

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," the 41-year-old Skims founder wrote.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Representatives for Kardashian and Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last February, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, her husband of nearly seven years, with whom she has four children.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian wrote in the Instagram story.

Kardashian said she wants to foster a “healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” for their children. But, she wrote, “it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

She added that she wishes to "handle all matters regarding our children privately."