Ye makes antisemitic remarks, rants about Hitler, Trump and co-parenting in latest tirade

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks again in an expletive-laden rant where he also blasted his former business partners, Donald Trump and talked about his co-parenting situation with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world," he screamed in a video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ.

Ye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, then ranted about how he has visitation with his four children.

"Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that ... Bring your sponsorships to that," he said. "I don't give a f--- n----. I don't give a f--- about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain't got no say-so."

The rapper made the remarks early Friday morning while he was in Las Vegas, TMZ reported.

At other points in the footage, Ye told people in the crowd to "shut up" when they tried to speak over him and threatened to kick someone out of the room.

"Ain't none of y'all n----- with me. I'm by my f---ing self cuz ain't none of y'all n----- stand up for me," he said as one woman interrupted him and said, "You ain't God, n----."

"Shut up," Ye said. "Be quiet before you get X'd out. Nobody with me."

Ye, who was a past supporter of former President Donald Trump, also made reference to Trump's current legal battles.

"Because you got a mugshot, you with us now? No ... what you gonna do for us?" he asked.

The rapper has faced backlash in the past over his antisemitic remarks, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended and companies including Adidas, Balenciaga and the prominent talent agency CAA cutting ties with him.