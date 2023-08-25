Ye plans to drop a new album.

Two sources tell NBC News that Ye has been working on new music throughout the summer.

One of the sources was in a studio with Ye and listened to some of the music with the embattled rapper’s partner, Bianca Censori.

“New music is imminent,” the second source, who is close to Ye, said. The sources said it was unclear on what platform Ye would be releasing his new music.

This would be his first album released since Donda 2 dropped in February 2022.

NBC News has reached out to a representative for Ye for comment.

The news comes in the wake of several controversies surrounding the rapper over the past year.

Ye made headlines in October after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during a Yeezy fashion show, and then went on to claim in text messages he posted at the time to social media that Sean “Diddy” Combs was “controlled by Jewish people.” He then subsequently tweeted he was going, “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

He was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account at the time but was suspended again in December for making anti-Semitic comments and praising Hitler. The platform, now known as X, reinstated the musician's account last month.

Ye’s comments were condemned by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and numerous celebrities across the world.

Adidas ended their longstanding partnership with Ye following the comments in October. In May, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations.

In the wake of the controversy, Balenciaga and GAP cut business ties with Ye. He was also dropped by his talent agency CAA and Production company MRC.