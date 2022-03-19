Ye pulled from performing at the Grammys over 'concerning online behavior'

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, won't be hitting the stage to perform on music's biggest night following criticism over his recent social media attacks targeting several people including Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and television host Trevor Noah.

Despite being nominated for five Grammys including best rap song for “Jail” and Album of the Year for “Donda,” which he named after his late mother, the rapper was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards for "concerning online behavior," his spokesperson said Saturday. Ye's team received a call Friday informing them of the change.

According to The Blast, which first reported the news, the decision was partially made because Noah is hosting the Grammys and there is some concern about the two men coming face-to-face.

Ye's spokesperson said they are not surprised by the Grammys' decision, insinuating that the music awards show is outdated and does not determine how successful an artist is.

The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes days after Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Content from the rapper's Instagram account, which has more than 15 million followers, has been deleted. In addition, the account was restricted from posting, commenting or sending direct messages for 24 hours, a Meta spokesperson said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Ye reportedly posted a photo of Noah and captioned it with racial slurs after the comedian and television host discussed the drama surrounding Ye's divorce.

In a segment Tuesday on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," he encouraged people not to joke about the situation and said Ye has become "belligerent" in his attempts to win Kardashian back.

Ye has also repeatedly posted about Davidson — prompting concerns from Kardashian that he was creating a "dangerous and scary environment" for Davidson — and shared a music video that appeared to show a clay animation version of Davidson being buried alive.