YouTube says it will reinstate Lofi Girl's live streams after false copyright claim

YouTube said it will reinstate live streams published by Lofi Girl, a YouTube channel known for its endless relaxing music videos, after they were removed over a false copyright claim.

Lofi Girl, whose music is often used by those looking for tunes to study to or to wind down with, runs two streams: the “lofi hip hop radio — beats to relax/study to” stream and the “lofi hip hop radio — beats to sleep/chill to” stream.

On Sunday, the Lofi Girl Twitter account tweeted that the two live streams had been removed for copyright violations.

“The lofi radios have been taken down because of false copyright strikes, hopefully @YouTubeCreators @YouTube will sort this quickly...” Lofi Girl tweeted.

YouTube's copyright policy states that" creators should only upload videos that they have made or that they’re authorised to use."

"Everyone has access to YouTube’s Copyright Management tools, which give rightsholders control of their copyrighted material on YouTube," the platform notes.

That means, according to YouTube, that if "a copyright owner submits a valid DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) complaint through our webform, we take down that video and apply a copyright strike. If a user gets three copyright strikes in 90 days, their account, along with any associated channels, will be terminated."

The platform added that it has tools to "help creators resolve their copyright strikes."

Still, the video giant has generated backlash in the past for its copyright claim system.

Many on Monday rallied behind Lofi Girl using the hashtag, #BringBackLofiGirl, with some also criticizing YouTube’s copyright strike policies.

“#BringBackLofiGirl!!!! I cannot study or do anything and stay calm without this,” one user wrote.

“This channel has been a huge part of my life in a small way. These bogus copyright strikes are ruining YouTube. #bringbacklofigirl,” another user wrote.

YouTube has previously been called out by Lofi Girl for a similar error related to the channel.

In 2020, the Team YouTube account wrote in a tweet that it made "a mistake" after the channel was removed over trolling copyright claims.

Early on Monday, the Team YouTube Twitter account, which is used to help and respond to creators and users, responded to Lofi Girl’s tweet apologizing for the error.

“confirmed the takedown requests were abusive & terminated the claimants account we’ve resolved the strikes + reinstated your vids — it can sometimes take 24-48 hours for everything to be back to normal! so sorry this happened & thx for your patience as we sorted it out,” Team YouTube tweeted in response.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the two live streams were still unavailable.

Lofi Girl and YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Lofi Girl's two streams have been watched a collective 817 million times, according to the channel's description. The more popular of the two channels, “lofi hip hop radio — beats to relax/study to,” plays an endless stream of down tempo music set to a gentle beat while a loop plays of a girl writing in her notebook on a rainy night while her cat sits in a nearby window.