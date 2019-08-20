Breaking News Emails
YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he married long-term girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.
"We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman," Kjellberg wrote on Twitter, sharing four images from the wedding.
Bisognin also posted on Instagram about the wedding, saying the pair got married on Monday — exactly 8 years after they met.
"I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives," Bisognin wrote.
Kjellberg, 29, is arguably YouTube's biggest star with more than 99.5 million subscribers, second in subscribers only to Indian music record label and film production company T-Series, which has more than 108 million subscribers.
Kjellberg's content is mostly comprised of game plays and commentary, and his channel continues to grow despite past controversies over anti-Semitic pranks on his channel.