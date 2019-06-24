Breaking News Emails
Controversial YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are claiming they got engaged while in Las Vegas, according to posts on social media.
Mongeau, 21, who has more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, posted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday that Paul, 22, who has more than 19 million subscribers, had proposed while the two were at a club celebrating Mongeau's birthday.
"JAKE JUST PROPOSED," she wrote in a tweet. When another Twitter user said she would "be pissed" if the engagement turned out to be fake, Mongeau claimed it was real.
"it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f---," Mongeau replied in a tweet.
The YouTuber's "i'm..... engaged............" tweet had been liked more than 74,000 times by Monday afternoon.
Mongeau also posted a video of her engagement ring to her Instagram story early Monday. Her Instagram story also showed a woman at the club holding a cake that read, "Will you marry me, Tana?" while Paul danced beside her.
It's unclear how long the pair has been dating, but they began appearing in each other's YouTube videos around April.
Some followers doubted the legitimacy of the pair's engagement, posting pictures of Mongeau on the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards wearing what appeared to be the same ring she claimed Paul used for the proposal.
Mongeau and Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News.
Mongeau, who grew to fame on YouTube with her "storytime" videos, in which she recounts the seemingly too-good-to-be-true mishaps and triumphs of her life, and Paul, who rose to fame alongside his equally controversial brother Logan, have been known for causing chaos both online and offline.
Paul starred on the Disney Channel show "Bizaardvark" in addition to his fame on the short-form video app Vine and later YouTube. At one point in July 2017, he was wreaking havoc on his neighborhood by setting furniture on fire in his empty swimming pool, according to KTLA. The incident was believed to be the catalyst for Paul's separation from the Disney Channel. In the KTLA segment, Paul was seen performing dangerous stunts, bragging about being a bad neighbor, and zipping around on the back of a motorcycle.
Paul has also been accused of faking relationships, bullying former classmates, and releasing some of the most disliked YouTube videos on the platform, as detailed in a timeline by Seventeen.
Meanwhile, Mongeau was embroiled in her own controversy last year after a free two-day event she was holding called "TanaCon" — her response to an annual digital video and online creator convention called "VidCon" — was shutdown after a reported 20,000 people showed up at a venue that was unable to accommodate the crowd, according to The Verge.
Although the event was supposed to be free, many fans claimed they paid for TanaCon and said they were "treated like animals," according to The Verge.
Mongeau later said she took full responsibility for the failure of TanaCon.
"I shouldn’t have f------ thrown a convention in two months," she said during an interview with YouTuber Keemstar. "It was dumb and compulsive, but I wanted to make change in this industry and create a better space."