Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Yolanda, Gigi Hadid

Singer Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a dispute at the former couple's Pennsylvania home last month, according to court documents.

Malik, 28, was cited with four criminal offenses and entered his plea Wednesday, the legal documents said. The dispute between the former One Direction member and the Hadid family occurred Sep. 29.

The "Better" singer allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a "f---ing Dutch slut" and ordered her to "stay away from [his] f---ing daughter," the court document said. During the incident, he was also accused of grabbing and shoving her "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

At some point, another man showed up at the house, prompting Malik to allegedly try to fight him as he said, “Get the f--- out of my f---ing house copper.”

Malik was also accused of telling Gigi Hadid, "Strap on some f---ing balls and defend your partner against your f---ing mother in my house."

Malik was fined; placed on a 90-day probation for each count, for a total of 360 days; and required to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. He was also ordered not to contact Yolanda Hadid or the man whom he allegedly tried to fight.

If all conditions are met after six months with no violations, the judge can terminate his probation.

Representatives for Malik and the Hadids did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The former One Direction singer issued a statement on Twitter Thursday, calling the situation a "private matter."

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” Malik wrote in his statement.

In an effort to “protect” Khai, the 1-year-old daughter he shares with Gigi Hadid, Malik said he agreed to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The singer continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Malik concluded his post by saying he hoped “healing” would come to all those involved in the alleged incident.

He added: "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."