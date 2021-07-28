Dusty Hill, bassist for iconic rock group ZZ Top, dies at 72

Dusty Hill, bassist for the iconic rock band ZZ Top, has died just days after he had taken a leave of absence due to a hip issue, the group said Wednesday.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," according to a statement posted to the group's Instagram feed.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

The message was signed by the group's other members, drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Billy Gibbons.

The band was scheduled to play Wednesday night at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park in Simpsonsville, South Carolina. But a venue manager confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday afternoon that the show has been cancelled.

Just this past Friday, the group announced that Hill, its "fearless" bass player, was "on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue."

"They await a speedy recovery ... Per Dusty’s request 'The show must go on!'” last week's statement continued.

"With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar and harmonica playing in full swing.“

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.